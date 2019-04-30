×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

'It felt like I got drafted twice' - Rosen on Dolphins trade

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    30 Apr 2019, 04:44 IST
rosen-josh-09230218-getty-ftr
Josh Rosen

Former Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen said "it felt like I got drafted twice" following his move to the Miami Dolphins.

Rosen was drafted by the Cardinals in 2018 but the second-year QB become available after Arizona selected former Oklahoma star Kyler Murray with the top pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

In an abrupt trade, Arizona ended up sending Rosen to the Dolphins — a move he found out about just few minutes before the draft, according to reports.

"Very rarely do you get a second chance to make a first impression," Rosen said during his introductory news conference on Monday. "It felt like I got drafted twice."

"I don't think my chip has got to grow anymore. I might tip over," Rosen added.

The Cardinals selected Rosen as the 10th overall pick in the 2018 draft and he was quickly tested in week three when he replaced starter Sam Bradford.

Rosen went on to start in 13 games and finished the year with a 3-10 record.

"What I've tried to do is not say or do anything extra, just kind of be me and keep my head down, and eventually the story will straighten out," Rosen said. "I think it has for the most part. Time and consistency are the best medicine to cure the narrative.''

While Rosen is ready take over under center, Miami head coach Brian Flores made it clear that he will have to work for the starting nod.

"When Josh gets here, he's got to compete for any type of role that he has here. That's the case for everyone in the building," Flores said on Saturday. "The guys who produce on the practice field and do all the things that help this team win — those are the guys who will play."

Advertisement
Rosen traded to Dolphins after Cardinals draft Murray
RELATED STORY
3 Predictions for the 2019 NFL Draft
RELATED STORY
Five potential destinations for Josh Rosen after Cardinals pick Kyler Murray
RELATED STORY
Rosen finds new home in Miami as Metcalf, Lock slides end
RELATED STORY
The NFL is a business - Josh Rosen has no complaints about Cardinals trade rumours
RELATED STORY
Cardinals' Kyler Murray: I want to be best that ever played
RELATED STORY
Giants GM Dave Gettleman shuts down Josh Rosen trade talk
RELATED STORY
2019 NFL Mock Draft: Cardinals to pick the best quarterback, Oakland to land best prospect in the class
RELATED STORY
Winovich a steal for Pats, Broncos reach for Lock - Best & Worst picks of NFL Draft day two
RELATED STORY
Cardinals make Kyler Murray first pick as Giants spring Daniel Jones surprise
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us