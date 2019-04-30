'It felt like I got drafted twice' - Rosen on Dolphins trade

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 7 // 30 Apr 2019, 04:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Josh Rosen

Former Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen said "it felt like I got drafted twice" following his move to the Miami Dolphins.

Rosen was drafted by the Cardinals in 2018 but the second-year QB become available after Arizona selected former Oklahoma star Kyler Murray with the top pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

In an abrupt trade, Arizona ended up sending Rosen to the Dolphins — a move he found out about just few minutes before the draft, according to reports.

"Very rarely do you get a second chance to make a first impression," Rosen said during his introductory news conference on Monday. "It felt like I got drafted twice."

"I don't think my chip has got to grow anymore. I might tip over," Rosen added.

The Cardinals selected Rosen as the 10th overall pick in the 2018 draft and he was quickly tested in week three when he replaced starter Sam Bradford.

Rosen went on to start in 13 games and finished the year with a 3-10 record.

"What I've tried to do is not say or do anything extra, just kind of be me and keep my head down, and eventually the story will straighten out," Rosen said. "I think it has for the most part. Time and consistency are the best medicine to cure the narrative.''

While Rosen is ready take over under center, Miami head coach Brian Flores made it clear that he will have to work for the starting nod.

"When Josh gets here, he's got to compete for any type of role that he has here. That's the case for everyone in the building," Flores said on Saturday. "The guys who produce on the practice field and do all the things that help this team win — those are the guys who will play."