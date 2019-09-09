Mayfield confident Browns 'are going to bounce back' after loss to Titans

Baker Mayfield is still confident in the Cleveland Browns despite a loss to begin the NFL season.

Cleveland entered the season with high expectations yet surprisingly struggled at home against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, eventually falling 43-13.

Mayfield, however, is not panicking.

"Everybody is going to throw this in the trash. I think that is good. I know what type of men we have in this locker room," Mayfield told reporters after the game.

"I know how we are going to react. I know what we are going to do. We are going to bounce back. We have a Monday night game [against the New York Jets] coming up so we do not really care. We are ready to go."

Mayfield completed 25 of his 38 passes for 285 yards with a touchdown in the loss. But, he threw three interceptions and was sacked five times.

"We just need to rally together," Mayfield said. "Don't flinch. It is game one of a long season. To get to where we want to go, you are going to have bumps in the road. How to react to it, we are going to come together. We are going to push forward. We are not going to let it define us and let's see what type of men we have in this locker room. I am pretty sure I have a good idea about it.

"The easiest out right now for anybody on our team or in our building to use is the expectations were high. We said it from the very beginning, we did not care about those. It is not that. It is just the fact that we did not play well today. We did not show up and do our job."

Cleveland coach Freddie Kitchens said he believes the team can still accomplish all of their goals.

"We have a locker room full of disappointment right now, which we should have," Kitchens said. "That is not the way we want to be represented. We lost our discipline and we lost our composure, but it is one game and we are going to be tested. You either take adversity and run together and run toward each other or you run away.

"I think we have a bunch of guys who are going to run toward each other and we are going to be fine. It is one game. I do not care. It counts on the scoreboard, but each game counts one time. That is the way we are going to approach it."

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. caught seven passes for 71 yards in his first game for Cleveland.