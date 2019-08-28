NFL news and notes: Elliott training with Faulk, Clowney on the move?

One player's status was clarified on Tuesday as the NFL regular-season opener countdown reached single digits.

But another player could be on the move before week one gets underway if negotiations go smoothly over the next seven days.

Three things that matter

Elliott training with Faulk during holdout

The Dallas Cowboys star is staying in shape by working out with the Hall of Fame running back in Mexico, and while Marshall Faulk acknowledged Ezekiel Elliott is in prime shape, he admitted training is not the same as seeing in-game action.

"His fitness is great, but playing in games is different," Faulk told ESPN. "My job is to close that gap with putting him in active game situations. The only thing we can't simulate is the contact."

It remains unclear if Elliott will extend his holdout into the regular season even though the Cowboys reportedly offered to make him the league's second-highest paid rusher, which would net him an average salary between $13.125 and $14.375million.

Clowney making jump to Dolphins?

The Miami Dolphins are rumoured to be interested in trading for the Houston Texans linebacker, who reportedly already met with head coach Brian Flores and other members of the organisation. But Jadeveon Clowney, who has yet to sign his one-year tender worth $15.967m and recently parted with long-time agent Bus Cook, reportedly prefers the Seattle Seahawks or Philadelphia Eagles as his potential destination.

Still, the Miami Herald further noted the Dolphins and Texans had "re-engaged" to explore a possible trade and that Miami "consider themselves the leader in the sweepstakes to land the pass rusher."

Newton will start NFL opener

The Carolina Panthers quarterback has been dealing with a foot injury, but head coach Ron Rivera is confident Cam Newton will be ready to play in week one when the team host the Los Angeles Rams on September 8.

"There is no doubt in my mind," Rivera told reporters.

Newton was seen leaving last Thursday's preseason loss to the New England Patriots in a walking boot after going down with a sprain in his left foot during the game. But he ditched it by the weekend and was working freely on the sideline with trainers during practice this week.

On the other hand, Rivera is feeling "uneasy" about the leg injury kicker Graham Gano is dealing with.

Two things that don't matter

49ers release Smith

The veteran linebacker and Super Bowl 48 MVP was released by the San Francisco 49ers after just two seasons. Malcolm Smith, who missed the entire 2017 season with a torn pectoral and four games with other injuries last season, had 35 tackles and one pass breakup in 12 games over that time. The 30-year-old is expected to garner plenty of interest from other teams before the start of the season.

DeSean Jackson suffers broken finger

Philadelphia Eagles receiver DeSean Jackson reportedly broke his left ring finger during practice on Tuesday and declined to speak to reporters after the workout, noting that he was in pain. But the injury is not expected to sideline him for the team's September 8 opener against the Washington Redskins and the team have no concerns regarding his availability.

One video you have to see

Former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski became emotional when speaking about the physical and mental pain that led to his retirement decision while at a summit advocating for players to be permitted to use Cannabidiol (CBD) for pain.

"I want to be clear to my fans ... I was not in a good place. Football was bringing me down."



–Rob Gronkowski on his decision to retire pic.twitter.com/zEek2QNPjH — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) August 27, 2019

Tuesday's tweet of the day

Antonio Brown angrily clapped back at Ben Roethlisberger after the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback said he wished he would not have called out the receiver last season, saying the two were "never friends just had to get my ends" and to "shut up already."

#Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger said during an interview with @Michele_Tafoya that he wish he wouldn’t have called out Antonio Brown @AB84 after he threw an INT at the end of the #Broncos game last season.



"It ruined a friendship." pic.twitter.com/F8mboCg4Si — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 26, 2019