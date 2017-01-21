Soccer-Liverpool title challenge dented by Swansea sensation

by Reuters News 21 Jan 2017, 20:32 IST

Britain Soccer Football - Liverpool v Swansea City - Premier League - Anfield - 21/1/17 Swansea City's Fernando Llorente celebrates scoring their second goal with Tom Carroll Action Images via Reuters / Ed Sykes Livepic

REUTERS - Liverpool were on the end of the biggest sensation of the Premier League season when bottom club Swansea City repelled a dramatic comeback from Juergen Klopp's title chasers to earn their first-ever league win at Anfield on Saturday.

The Welsh strugglers leapt out of the bottom three with a quite extraordinary win that stunned Liverpool fans who had not seen their title challengers lose a home match league there since defeat by Manchester United a year ago.

Spanish international Fernando Llorente was the hero in Swansea's first league victory under new manager Paul Clement, toe-poking the ball home two minutes after halftime and heading home another five minutes later.

After Roberto Firmino had dragged Liverpool back into the game with two quite superb goals, it seemed wholly unlikely that the visitors could survive the onslaught until the ball broke for Gylfi Sigurdsson to slot home their 74th minute winner.

