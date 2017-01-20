Stunning Nainggolan volley sets up Roma win

by Reuters News 20 Jan 2017, 04:32 IST

MILAN (Reuters) - Radja Nainggolan scored a double, the first a magnificent volley, to lead AS Roma to a 4-0 win over Sampdoria in their Italian Cup last-16 tie on Thursday.

The Belgian struck six minutes before halftime when Sampdoria defender Matias Silvestre miskicked an attempted clearance straight at Nainggolan, who hit the ball first time and scored with a dipping shot from outside the penalty area.

Both sides hit the woodwork before then with Luis Muriel striking the foot of the post for Sampdoria in the third minute and Leandro Paredes volleying against the underside of the crossbar for Roma.

Stephan El Shaarawy set up Edin Dzeko for Roma's second two minutes into the second half and scored the third himself with a neat lob over Christian Puggioni in the 61st minute.

Nainggolan headed in El Shaarawy's cross in the 90th minute for the fourth to increase the pressure on Sampdoria's beleaguered coach Marco Giampaolo.

Roma's quarter-final opponents will be Cesena, the only second tier team in the last eight after their 2-1 win at Sassuolo on Wednesday.

Holders Juventus will meet AC Milan in another of the quarter-finals while Inter Milan, who beat Bologna 3-2 after extra-time on Tuesday, face Lazio, 4-2 winners over Genoa on Wednesday.

Napoli will host Fiorentina in the other tie.

(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Toby Davis)