Vonn just happy to be racing again after 13th place

by Reuters 15 Jan 2017, 23:14 IST

Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup - Women's Downhill - Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, Austria - 15/01/17 - Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. poses with fellow team mate Jacqueline Wiles (R) following the podium ceremony. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

REUTERS - Lindsey Vonn said she was just happy to be competing again after finishing 13th in her comeback race, a re-scheduled women's World Cup downhill in the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, on Sunday

The four times World Cup overall champion, and 2010 Olympic downhill champion, had not raced for 322 days since she suffered a knee injury in Andorra late last February and then broke her arm in training in Colorado.

The 32-year-old American needed surgery after the November accident, requiring an intensive program of rehabilitation. She also suffered lingering nerve damage.

"I felt like I was skiing pretty well, just not quite on the limit yet," she said on Sunday.

"For me, it’s not really a matter of the results, I’m just happy to be racing again. Of course I have higher expectations for myself, but considering the condition and the fact that we had a training run and a race in the same day, I think it was pretty good."

Thursday and Friday training were cancelled due to heavy snowfall and a further session was then scrapped on Saturday with the race moved to Sunday and a scheduled Combined cancelled.

Austria's Christine Scheyer won the race, her first on the World Cup circuit and from a 25th place starting position, with Liechtenstein's Tina Weirather second and American Jackie Wiles third -- the first World Cup podium finish of her career.

Switzerland’s Lara Gut finished fourth and trimmed U.S. skier Mikaela Shiffrin’s overall World Cup lead to 315 points. Shiffrin, the 2014 Olympic slalom champion, did not race on Sunday.

Two top 10 skiers crashed in training and saw their seasons ended on Sunday, with Italian Nadia Fanchini suffering a fracture to her right humerus that will require surgery in Italy.

Edit Miklos of Hungary sustained a severe right knee injury, rupturing ligaments.

The Alpine world championships are in St. Moritz, Switzerland, from Feb. 6 to 19.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Brian Homewood)