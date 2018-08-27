Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Blue Jays DH Morales extends home run streak to 7 games

27 Aug 2018
TORONTO (AP) — Blue Jays designated hitter Kendrys Morales set a team record by homering for the seventh consecutive game Sunday, becoming the seventh player in major league history with a home run streak of at least seven games.

Ken Griffey Jr., Dale Long, and Don Mattingly share the record with home runs in eight straight games.

Morales has connected eight times in his streak, the longest in the majors this season. He extended his run with a two-run drive to right off Philadelphia right-hander Vince Velasquez in the third inning, his 21st of the season.

Jose Cruz Jr. homered in six straight games for the Blue Jays in 2001.

Morales has hit safely in 10 straight games.

Morales has six home runs in 116 at-bats at Baltimore's Camden Yards, where the Blue Jays begin a three-game series Monday.

