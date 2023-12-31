Brooklyn Nets vs OKC Thunder: Prediction and Betting Tips | Dec. 31, 2023

The Brooklyn Nets vs OKC Thunder matchup is one of six NBA games scheduled on the final day of 2023. It's the first game between the Nets and Thunder this season, with Oklahoma City winning the last three meetings. Let's look at the preview for Brooklyn Nets vs OKC Thunder, including prediction and betting tips for Dec. 31.

Brooklyn has lost two games in a row heading into Sunday's matchup in Oklahoma City. The Nets were blown up by the Milwaukee Bucks before suffering an embarrassing loss to the Washington Wizards. The Thunder, on the other hand, extended their winning streak to three after a win over the Denver Nuggets.

The Nets and Thunder will be playing against each other for just the 98th time in the regular season. The Thunder have dominated the all-time head-to-head matchup with a record of 62-35. They have also won eight of the last 10 games against the Nets dating back to Jan. 23, 2018.

Brooklyn Nets vs OKC Thunder preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Brooklyn Nets vs OKC Thunder is scheduled for Sunday at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The game begins at 7:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on the YES Network in New York and Bally Sports Oklahoma.

Moneyline: Nets (+280) vs Thunder (-350)

Spread: Nets +8.5 (-115) vs Thunder -8.5 (-105)

Total (O/U): Nets -105 (o237) vs Thunder -115 (u237)

Brooklyn Nets vs OKC Thunder preview

The Brooklyn Nets are ninth in the Eastern Conference with a record of 15-17. The Nets are currently struggling with just three wins in their last 10 games. They might have reached the lowest point of their season on Friday when they lost to the Washington Wizards.

Meanwhile, the OKC Thunder are coming off another statement win over the defending champions, the Denver Nuggets. The Thunder are now second in the Western Conference with a 21-9 record. They are winners of eight of their last 10 contests.

Brooklyn Nets vs OKC Thunder starting lineups

The Brooklyn Nets have two players listed as injured and out on Sunday's game. Nicolas Claxton is probable, but will likely play despite an unspecified illness. Head coach Jacque Vaughn is expected to use a starting lineup consisting of Spencer Dinwiddie, Mikal Bridges, Dorian Finney-Smith, Cameron Johnson and Claxton.

On the other hand, the OKC Thunder are completely healthy and will have every player available. Head coach Mark Daigneault will use his starting five of Josh Giddey, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luguentz Dort, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren.

Brooklyn Nets vs OKC Thunder betting tips

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is slightly favored to go over 33.5 points, which is not a bad bet to take since he's scored at least 34 points in his last four games. SGA is averaging 31.4 points per game this season, but has been on a tear this month.

On the other hand, SGA is favored to go under 2.5 steals against the Brooklyn Nets. He's currently leading the league in steals per game and is on an 11-game streak with at least two steals. It's safer to bet over based on his recent performances.

Mikal Bridges is an underdog to score more than 22.5 points on Sunday night. Bridges is currently averaging 21.1 points per game and it is safer to bet under since he's not scored over 22 points in his last three games.

Brooklyn Nets vs OKC Thunder prediction

The OKC Thunder are the heavy favorites to beat the Brooklyn Nets at home on New Year's Eve. The Thunder have been the much better team this season and it's best to bet for them to win.

Oddsmakers are predicting the Thunder to get the victory and cover the spread. The total is also predicted to go over, with the Thunder's total going over in four of their last five games.

