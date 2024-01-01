Charlotte Hornets vs Denver Nuggets: Prediction and Betting Tips | Jan. 1, 2024

The Charlotte Hornets vs Denver Nuggets matchup is one of eight matches scheduled on the first day of 2024. It's also the second and final meeting of the season between the two teams, with the Nuggets winning 102-95 on Dec. 23, 2023. Let's look at the preview for the Charlotte Hornets vs Denver Nuggets game, including the prediction and betting tips for Jan. 1.

Michael Porter Jr. led the Nuggets in scoring against the Hornets, finishing with 22 points and going 5-for-8 from beyond the arc. Nikola Jokic added 18 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Miles Bridges had 22 points, seven rebounds and two steals for Charlotte.

Monday's game is also the 68th regular-season meeting between the two teams, with the Nuggets ahead 37-30 in the all-time head-to-head matchup. Denver has also won four straight and nine of the last 10 games against the Hornets dating back to Jan. 5, 2019.

Charlotte Hornets vs Denver Nuggets preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Charlotte Hornets vs Denver Nuggets is scheduled for Monday at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. The game begins at 9:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports SouthEast-Charlotte and Altitude Sports in Denver.

Moneyline: Hornets (+790) vs Nuggets (-1300)

Spread: Hornets +14.5 (-110) vs Nuggets -14.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Hornets -110 (o226.5) vs Nuggets -110 (u226.5)

Charlotte Hornets vs Denver Nuggets preview

The Charlotte Hornets are currently on a 10-game losing streak and have not won since Dec. 8 when they defeated the Toronto Raptors. The Hornets are struggling in the absence of LaMelo Ball, who is out indefinitely with an ankle injury.

Meanwhile, the Denver Nuggets are coming off a 119-93 loss to the OKC Thunder. It snapped their six-game winning streak, but will look to get back to their winning ways against the hapless Hornets.

Charlotte Hornets vs Denver Nuggets starting lineups

The Charlotte Hornets are going to be without three starters – LaMelo Ball, Gordon Hayward and Mark Williams, with Terry Rozier listed as probable. Head coach Steve Clifford will likely use a starting lineup of Rozier, Brandon Miller, Bryce McGowens, Miles Bridges and Nick Richards.

On the other hand, the Denver Nuggets will still likely be without Aaron Gordon, who is recovering from a dog bite. Head coach Michael Malone is expected to use a starting five consisting of Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Peyton Watson, Michael Porter Jr. and Nikola Jokic.

Charlotte Hornets vs Denver Nuggets betting tips

Nikola Jokic is favored to go over 25.5 points against the Charlotte Hornets. He's averaging 26.1 points per game and it's safe to bet on him to score more than 25.5 points. He has scored 26 or more points in four of his last six games.

Jokic is also favored to go over 12.5 rebounds on Monday night despite not grabbing at least 13 rebounds in six of his last 10 games. It's still safe to bet on "The Joker" to go over 12.5 rebounds since the Hornets are missing their starting center.

As for assists, Jokic is a slight underdog to go over 9.5. He's averaging 9.2 assists per game this season, but has only reached double figures in assists once in his last seven games. Feel free to bet on him to go under 9.5 for assists.

Charlotte Hornets vs Denver Nuggets prediction

The Denver Nuggets are the heavy favorites to beat the Charlotte Hornets on the first day of 2024. The Nuggets are simply too good against a short-handed Hornets who were not great when they were completely healthy.

Oddsmakers are predicting an easy win for the Nuggets and that they will also cover the spread. The total will likely go over even though the total has gone under in seven of the last nine games for Denver.

