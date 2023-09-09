The regular season in the WNBA comes to an end this weekend, with the playoffs set to start in the middle of the week (Wednesday, September 12).
In their regular-season finale, the Dallas Wings will collide with the Atlanta Dream. In a game with postseason implications, the two will face each other in the opening round of the playoffs.
The Wings are fourth in the standings with a 21-18 record while the Dream are fifth at 19-20 tied with the Minnesota Lynx. If Atlanta wins this one, they will secure a postseason series with Dallas or else they may fall to sixth and clash with the Connecticut Sun.
Dallas has secured a playoff spot for a third time in a row, and they have their first 20+ wins season in 15 years. They are 11-8 at home this year. On the other hand, the Dream will complete a regular season full of ups and downs with their first postseason spot in five years.
The last time these two teams faced each other was back on June 21, when the Wings rallied past the Dream at home (73-85), in a game where they led by as many as 25 points. Dallas has won the season series with 2-0 vs. the Dream this year.
Dallas Wings vs. Atlanta Dream WNBA prediction
Even though the Dallas Wings are considered favorites to win this one, things may be different. Dallas has clinched the fourth spot on the table, so it may not come as a surprise if they rest some of their key players heading into the start of the postseason this week.
On the other hand, this is a must-win game for Atlanta, which aims for fifth place in the WNBA standings and a matchup with the Wings in the opening round. If they defeat Dallas, they will finish fifth or else fall to sixth and battle the Connecticut Sun (third, 27-12).
With that in mind, Dream is considered the favorite to win this one, even though a hard-fought battle is expected.
Dallas Wings Roster
Atlanta Dream roster
Dallas Wings vs. Atlanta Dream: Where to watch
The game between the Dallas Wings and Atlanta Dream for the WNBA regular-season finale will take place at Gateway Center Arena in Atlanta this Sunday, September 10 and will tip off at 1:00 pm ET.
Fans can watch it on WNBA League Pass and FUBO.
Dallas Wings vs. Atlanta Dream: Players to watch
Lou Lopez Senechal and Diamond DeShields will both be out for the Wings, as they are dealing with knee injuries. Meanwhile, the Dream have ruled Asia Durr and Nia Coffey out for this one with injuries to the knee and hand, respectively.
This game will see a battle between Dallas' Satou Sabally and Atlanta's Rhyne Howard. Sabally is averaging 18.8 ppg to go with 8.2 rpg, whereas Howard has averages of 17.4 ppg and 3.4 apg, while coming off a 21-point performance in Atlanta's victory over the Washington Mystics (80-75).
Dream's Cheyenne Parker is also one to look out for in this one. She has stepped up big in the second part of the season for her team, posting 19.0 ppg in Atlanta's last 10 WNBA games.
Why Does The NBA Hate The Next Usain Bolt?! And Who Is He??!