OKC Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 16, 2024

There are NBA games on Saturday, including the OKC Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies. It's the third and final matchup between the two teams this season, with the Thunder looking for the series sweep. They are also gunning for a fifth straight win against the Grizzlies, a streak that started on Dec. 17, 2022.

Oklahoma City's first two wins over Memphis are blowouts at the Paycome Center. A 116-97 victory on Dec. 18, a game before Ja Morant's return from suspension the next night. The second was a 124-93 win on March 10 against a Grizzlies team filled with players on 10-day contracts and in the NBA G League.

It has been a tough season for the Grizzlies, especially with injuries. They endured Morant's suspension, but a season-ending shoulder injury meant this campaign is a wasted year.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Also Read: Ja Morant hilariously uses 50 Cent meme as response to The Rock's diss on WWE Smackdown on gun waving

OKC Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The OKC Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies game is on Saturday at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee. It starts at 8:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports Oklahoma and Bally Sports SouthEast-Memphis.

Moneyline: Thunder (-425) vs Grizzlies (+345)

Spread: Thunder -9.5 (-115) vs Grizzlies +9.5 (-105)

Total (O/U): Thunder o218.5 (-110) vs Grizzlies u218.5 (-110)

OKC Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies preview

The OKC Thunder were back in the win column following a 126-119 win over the Luka Doncic-less Dallas Mavericks. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a memorable duel against Kyrie Irving, with the win ensuring that they are still 0.5 games behind the Denver Nuggets atop the West.

Meanwhile, the Memphis Grizzlies have only three wins in their last 10 games. The Grizzlies are coming off an embarrassing 110-98 loss to the lowly Charlotte Hornets. It's unclear if Memphis will allow some injured players such as Desmond Bane and Marcus Smart to return despite the lost season.

Also Read: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander breaks silence on Anthony Edwards claiming best player throne over Luka Doncic and himself

OKC Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies starting lineups, subs and rotation

OKC Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies starting lineups, subs and rotation

The OKC Thunder remain the healthiest team in the NBA with no injured players on their roster again. Here's head coach Mark Daigneault's most used starting five:

PG: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | SG: Josh Giddey | SF: Lu Dort | PF: Jalen Williams | C: Chet Holmgren

Gordon Hayward has served as the team's sixth man since he was acquired from the Charlotte Hornets. Isaiah Joe, Cason Wallace, Jaylin Williams and Aaron Wiggins are part of the current Thunder rotation.

On the other hand, the Memphis Grizzlies have a whopping 12 players on the injury report, eight of which are confirmed to not suiting up for tonight's game. Head coach Taylor Jenkins has no other choice but to use a starting five of:

PG: Luke Kennard| SG: Scotty Pippen Jr. | SF: GG Jackson II | PF: John Konchar | C: Jaren Jackson Jr.

If Jaren Jackson Jr. won't get cleared, Trey Jemison is expected to start. Desmond Bane and Santi Aldama could both return to the lineup as well, but both are game-tim decisions.

OKC Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies betting tips

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has an over/under of 31.5 points. Bet on SGA to score less than 31.5 points since it could be another blowout win for the Grizzlies. SGA scored 23 and 30 points, respectively, in the two victories over Memphis this season.

Jaren Jackson Jr. is favored to go under 23.5 points on Saturday. Monitor JJJ's situation if he plays or not, as well as Desmond Bane's status. If both players are suiting up, bet on Jackson to score less than 23.5 points since he won't be the first option on offense.

Also Read: How much will Shai Gilgeous-Alexander make after matching 65-game requirement? Closer look at All-Star’s 2025 potential super max offer

OKC Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies prediction

The OKC Thunder are the favorites to win the game and sweep the season series against the Memphis Grizzlies. The Thunder are in a tight race for the top spot in the Western Conference and they can't afford an upset loss to the short-handed Grizzlies.

Oddsmakers are predicting that the Thunder will get the win, but the Grizzlies will cover the +9.5 spread. The total is predicted to be more than 218.5 points.

Also Read: Daniel Gafford claims Shai Alexander-Gilegous jinxed him before attempting to surpass Wilt Chamberlain