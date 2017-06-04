Australia v Bangladesh: Everything you need to know

The ICC Champions Trophy may have only just begun, but Australia and Bangladesh are already facing a must-win match.

by Omnisport News 04 Jun 2017, 19:10 IST

Australia captain Steve Smith

Two sides who made underwhelming starts to their ICC Champions Trophy campaigns meet at The Oval on Monday as Australia take on Bangladesh.

Neither enjoyed promising maiden Group A outings, with Australia rescued by the weather, while Bangladesh were comfortably beaten by England.

Steve Smith conceded his side had "got away with one" after slumping to 53-3 from nine overs when chasing an adjusted target of 235 from 33 overs, as rain brought a halt to proceedings and saw them claim an undeserved point.

Both sides now know defeat in London could be fatal to their hopes of progressing, which sets the stage for a gripping encounter.

The Australians training at The Oval in London ahead of their crucial #CT17 clash against Bangladesh tomorrow pic.twitter.com/DLYqOAxxkT — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) June 4, 2017

KEY PLAYERS:

Quick Josh Hazlewood was one of the few players to emerge from Australia's opener with any credit, having posted impressive figures of 6-52. Despite a brief 18-run outing in that game for David Warner, he remains a potent threat who can compile a match-winning innings with apparent ease.

For Bangladesh, who lost to the hosts by eight wickets, the positives came from opener Tamim Iqbal, who will look to build on his eye-catching 128.

Snaps of Bangladesh team practice today at London ahead of their second match against Australia on Monday. #CT17 pic.twitter.com/q0dV836Z55 — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) June 3, 2017

PROBABLE LINE-UPS:

Australia: Aaron Finch, David Warner, Steve Smith (captain), Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, John Hastings, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehedi Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman.

LAST ODI MEETING:

The 2015 World Cup showdown between these sides was abandoned as rain hammered down in Brisbane, meaning their last completed match came back in 2011.

It was the third and final meeting in a one-day international series that saw Australia claim a whitewash in Dhaka.

Michael Hussey posted 108 in the tourists' imposing total of 361-8, with Bangladesh coming up 66 runs short.

Bangladesh's only win over Australia in this format came in 2005 courtesy of a five-wicket success in the NatWest Series.

QUOTES:

"I know they were pretty fiery in the nets. Copped quite a few short ones. Maybe they are listening, which is good." - Smith reveals his bowling unit has responded well after his criticism following the lacklustre display against the Black Caps.

"If we can bowl ourselves [into] a bowling groove, if we can score 30 more runs, that will really help the team win." - Mortaza thinks only fine margins are separating Bangladesh from success.

OPTA STATS:

- Australia have won 18 of their last 19 ODIs against Bangladesh.

- The only previous Champions Trophy encounter between these sides came in Colombo in 2002, Australia winning that one by nine wickets having bowled out Bangladesh for 129.

- Australia won six consecutive ODIs at The Oval between 1999 and 2010 but have subsequently lost their two most recent games there.

- This game will be Australia’s 900th ODI; their record stands at 554 wins, 303 defeats, nine ties and 33 no results.

- Mortaza and Shakib are both set to equal Mohammad Ashraful's Bangladesh record of 175 ODI appearances in this match.