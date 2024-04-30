Tips to choose the right cricket bat and ball

While cricket is enjoyable for players and viewers alike, choosing the right cricket bat and ball is paramount to playing well. The fundamental essentials of the sport, apart from protective gear and wickets, are a cricket bat and ball, which must be chosen while keeping personal playing style, durability, and other factors in mind.

The "gentleman's sport" cricket depends on equipment like a bat and ball, given that choosing the right equipment allows players to be safe. Cricket bats are made of willow wood, and cricket balls are available in three types: white, pink, and red leather. Sports fanatics often spot red leather balls in professional matches as they are made using cork core and good quality leather.

Knowing the materials that go into making cricket bats and balls and purchasing from prominent brands ensures players who indulge in playing the sport for leisure or pursue it professionally have an equipment advantage.

Tips for sports enthusiasts to choose the right cricket bat and ball

Start by checking the bat weight: The bat's weight allows a player to take control of the shots. Hence, beginners in the game should start with lighter bats. Professional players can opt for heavy bats as these bats allow for more momentum, leading to a powerful swing.

Check the bat's size: The bat's profile and size are essential, given it comprises the thickness and shape of the equipment. The bat's size governs a cricket player's playing style and development. Instead of a big or small-sized bat, choosing one that fits right with one's height allows for proper control.

Check the handle type: There are two handles on a cricket bat: oval and round. On the other hand, oval handles have a longer shape with a tapered bottom hand and offer a secure and defined grip. Additionally, bats with oval handles give the players more stability and power during shots.

Bats with round handles are commonly used as they are the traditional handle shape that offers a comfortable grip. Round-handle bats offer easy rotation, conventional grip, and a more balanced approach.

Compare a 2 piece cricket ball with a 4 piece cricket ball: A two-piece cricket ball is made of string, two leather sheets, and cork, making it lightweight and more bouncy. Four-piece cricket balls are made of four leather sheets, making them heavier and more durable. Apart from the difference in the leather sheets, four-piece cricket balls swing less than two-piece cricket balls.

Know the type of cricket balls: It can be unsafe for amateurs to start playing with red leather balls immediately; hence, knowing the type of cricket balls before buying one is essential.

Red leather ball: Red leather balls are heavier than tennis and rubber balls and travel with better velocity. Moreover, these balls are stitched perfectly and are highlighted against most backgrounds, which is why they are used in international cricket.

White leather ball and Pink leather ball: Made with the same material as red leather balls, white and pink leather balls are used for visibility instead of red leather balls.

Tennis ball: Tennis balls are lighter and safer for people who are just starting out with the sport and for kids who indulge in playing cricket. Additionally, they are a budget-friendly option.

While you can buy cricket gloves, pads, and helmets online, one should visit a store to purchase cricket bats and balls. One must consider height, weight, grip, and playing style before choosing a cricket bat and playing expertise when choosing a cricket ball.