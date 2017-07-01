NASCAR starting lineup at Daytona: Dale Earnhardt Jr. on pole for Coke Zero 400

Earnhardt will have a great opportunity to win at Daytona Saturday night after capturing the pole position for the Coke Zero 400.

by Omnisport News 01 Jul 2017, 03:29 IST

Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has always considered Daytona a special place.

He will have a great opportunity to win at Daytona International Speedway Saturday night after capturing the pole position for this weekend's Coke Zero 400.

Earnhardt posted the fastest time in Friday's qualifying, circling the track in 47.127 seconds with a top speed of 190.973 miles per hour to edge teammate Chase Elliott, who will join Earnhardt on the front row.

It's just the second time Earnhardt has won a pole at Daytona. Earnhardt, who will be retiring following the season, will be racing at Daytona for the final time. Earnhardt has a total of 17 wins at Daytona, including two Daytona 500 victories and a pair of Coke Zero 400 wins.

Brad Keselowski, who won at Daytona for the first time in last year's Coke Zero 400, qualified third this year. Kasey Kahne will be alongside Keselowski in Row 2.

Starting lineup for Saturday night's NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series Coke Zero 400

1. Dale Earnhardt Jr.

2. Chase Elliott

3. Brad Keselowski

4. Kasey Kahne

5. Kevin Harvick

6. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

7. Joey Logano

8. Jamie McMurray

9. Ryan Blaney

10. Danica Patrick

11. Clint Bowyer

12. Jimmie Johnson

13. Matt Kenseth

14. Trevor Bayne

15. Kurt Busch

16. Kyle Busch

17. Erik Jones

18. Denny Hamlin

19. Austin Dillon

20. Daniel Suarez

21. Kyle Larson

22. Ryan Newman

23. Michael McDowell

24. Paul Menard

25. Martin Truex Jr.

26. Landon Cassill

27. AJ Allmendinger

28. Matt DiBenedetto

29. Chris Buescher

30. David Ragan

31. Darrell Wallace

32. Brendan Gaughan

33. Elliott Sadler

34. Ty Dillon

35. Cole Whitt

36. Corey LaJoie

37. Reed Sorenson

38. Ryan Sieg

39. Jeffrey Earnhardt

40. DJ Kennington