Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Isner eases into Atlanta quarters

Omnisport
NEWS
News
33   //    26 Jul 2018, 08:48 IST
JohnIsner-cropped
Atlanta Open top seed John Isner

Reigning champion and top seed John Isner powered past Alex de Minaur into the Atlanta Open quarter-finals.

Isner – a four-time champion of the ATP 250 tournament – made light work of talented Australian youngster De Minaur 6-3 6-2 on Wednesday.

Big-serving American Isner, who was playing for the first time since his six-hour, 36-minute-epic against Kevin Anderson in the Wimbledon semi-final – did not face a break point as he earned a last-eight showdown with seventh seed Mischa Zverev.

"It was a pretty comprehensive win," Isner said. "You never know how you're going to come out. This was my first match on hard court since Miami, so it's been a little bit and hadn't practised too much because the focus was on resting after that long match [at Wimbledon] so I'm very happy."

Zverev reached the quarters with a comprehensive 6-4 6-2 victory against Russian veteran Mikhail Youzhny.

Australian Open semi-finalist and third seed Hyeon Chung defeated Taylor Fritz 6-4 7-6 (7-5), while Ryan Harrison outlasted Lukas Lacko 2-6 6-2 6-3.

Omnisport
NEWS
De Minaur earns Isner clash as rain wreaks havoc in Atlanta
RELATED STORY
Isner, Johnson reach Houston quarters
RELATED STORY
Atlanta Open: Young advances, three Australians bow out
RELATED STORY
Towering Isner reaches new heights with Miami triumph
RELATED STORY
Isner apologises for 'screwing' Wimbledon schedule
RELATED STORY
Isner hits 64 aces, saves 2 match points, in Wimbledon win
RELATED STORY
Isner, Anderson agree: Wimbledon needs 5th-set tiebreaker
RELATED STORY
American Isner reaches 1st Grand Slam semifinal at Wimbledon
RELATED STORY
Isner fights back to reach first grand slam semi
RELATED STORY
Isner finally reaches 1st Wimbledon quarterfinal on 10th try
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us