Leicester ease relegation fears with 1-0 win over Hammers

by Reuters News 31 Dec 2016, 22:44 IST

Britain Football Soccer - Leicester City v West Ham United - Premier League - King Power Stadium - 31/12/16 Leicester City's Kasper Schmeichel holds his face a West Ham United's Andy Carroll looks on Reuters / Darren Staples Livepic

Striker Islam Slimani scored the only goal as champions Leicester City beat West Ham United 1-0 on Saturday to climb six points clear of the Premier League relegation zone.

Slimani, who had earlier hit the post, met Marc Albrighton's cross with an emphatic header past keeper Darren Randolph after 20 minutes.

Leicester's fifth victory in 19 league matches lifted them to 15th with 20 points and ended a run of three wins for West Ham, who came closest when Michail Antonio's shot hit the bar.

The victory rewarded Leicester for their fine opening half hour after which West Ham took control and dominated possession but failed to score despite twice as many shots as their opponents.

(Reporting by Rex Gowar, editing by Ed Osmond)