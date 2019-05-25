×
Europa League win would cap 'dream' Chelsea season, says Emerson

Omnisport
NEWS
News
25 May 2019, 17:52 IST
Enerson Palmieri - cropped
Chelsea defender Emerson Palmieri

Emerson Palmieri believes winning the Europa League final against Arsenal would complete a "dream" first season for Chelsea under Maurizio Sarri.

The Blues have the chance to claim a major trophy at the end of a turbulent campaign when they meet their London rivals in Baku on Wednesday.

Securing the silverware to go with a third-place finish in the Premier League would help to justify Sarri's heavily scrutinised tactics and strengthen his case for a second season in charge, which is seemingly not assured.

While the Italian has claimed that his fate should not hinge on next week's match, defender Emerson thinks emerging victorious would amount to an exceptional achievement.

"It's a derby and it's a final, so we can't calculate this like any game that we usually play," the left-back told his club's official website.

"I expect an Arsenal that will be very aggressive from the beginning because they didn't manage to get into the top four.

"We managed to get into the Champions League and to win the Europa League on top of that would make this year a dream come true. Let's hope we can make it happen.

"For me personally it would be immensely satisfying. I played a lot of the games and to win a tournament like this makes you feel an important player."

Emerson, a peripheral figure in the Premier League, has enjoyed more regular minutes in Europe and started both legs of the semi-final triumph over Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt.

"I think I have managed to do really well," the 24-year-old said.

"I have demonstrated I am mature enough to play at this level, in this type of competition.

"I played in it once when I was at Roma but we couldn't make it past the last 16. Now we have got the chance to play the final.

"I really hope we can bring it home, for me personally, my team-mates, the club and the fans."

