IndyCar driver Scott Dixon, retired racer Dario Franchitti robbed at Taco Bell

Dixon, this year's Indy 500 pole-sitter, and Franchitti were robbed at gunpoint in a Taco Bell drive-thru Sunday night in Indianapolis.

by Omnisport News 22 May 2017, 21:20 IST

Scott Dixon

Indy 500 pole-sitter Scott Dixon, his wife and retired racer Dario Franchitti were robbed at gunpoint in a Taco Bell drive-thru Sunday night, according to an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police report obtained by USA Today .

According to the report, the robbery occurred around 10 p.m. ET.

Dixon, who won the pole Sunday for this year's May 28 race, won the race in 2008. Franchitti, a three-time 500 winner who was married to actress Ashley Judd from 2001-13, retired from racing after a crash in 2013.

The Taco Bell in question is less than a mile away from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Fellow IndyCar driver Tony Kanaan told reporters (via the Indianapolis Star) that Dixon was making a food run for a group of drivers, including himself.

"While they were ordering with their windows down two guys approached at gun point," Kannan said at the Speedway. "They held a gun at Dixon's head and asked him for his wallet and his phone."

Two teenagers reportedly were arrested in connection with the robbery, but the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police did not release further details.