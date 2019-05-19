×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NASCAR: No changes planned as result of Kyle Larson's Talladega crash

Omnisport
NEWS
News
4   //    19 May 2019, 21:06 IST
Kyle Larson
Kyle Larson

NASCAR plans no changes to its Cup series cars as the result of Kyle Larson's airborne crash last month at Talladega Superspeedway.

The Chip Ganassi Racing driver was battling for position on the final lap of the GEICO 500 when contact with William Byron's car sent him skidding down the track and then launched him airborne into the inside retaining wall. The No. 42 Chevrolet flipped on its roof and then barrel-rolled at least a half-dozen times before coming to a stop. Larson was not injured in the incident.

John Probst, NASCAR Senior Vice President of Racing Innovation told NBC Sports Saturday that damage to the front of Larson's car from the impact with Byron led it to become airborne at a much lower speed than would normally be expected.

“(NASCAR) engineers … created a model that simulated that damage to the rear of the right front wheel opening,” Probst said. “The results of that effectively showed us that when they had that damage, there is about a 70 mph reduction in the liftoff speed, which kind of put us in the 180-190 mph range. Our conclusion is the reason the car got off the ground is from the contact with (Byron’s) car that led to the spin to the right.”

Probst estimated five people spent several days studying the incident, using dozens of computer simulation, replays, and data from the car’s incident recorder.

Keeping cars from going airborne has long been a particular concern for NASCAR. A crash in a 1987 race at Talladega that sent Bobby Allison's car flying into the catch fence led NASCAR to begin the use of restrictor plates to reduce speeds in superspeedway races.

Larson had a much better experience Saturday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway. He won the Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star race — and the $1 million purse — after racing his way into the event in the Open qualifier earlier.

Advertisement
Kyle Larson on wild Talladega crash: 'I didn’t know if it would ever stop'
RELATED STORY
NASCAR results at Talladega: Chase Elliott wins as Chevrolet teams flex muscles
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Closest Finishes in NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series History at Talladega Superspeedway
RELATED STORY
NASCAR makes changes to cut speeds at Talladega Superspeedway
RELATED STORY
Elliott wins as Chevrolet teams flex muscles at Talladega
RELATED STORY
NASCAR Flashback: 'One Hot Night' in Charlotte almost ends in disastrous fashion
RELATED STORY
Where to watch NASCAR at Talladega: Date, time, lineup, TV schedule, live stream for GEICO 500
RELATED STORY
NASCAR at Talladega: Odds, prediction, sleepers, drivers to watch for GEICO 500
RELATED STORY
NASCAR vows changes after fans boo bizarre qualifying result
RELATED STORY
NASCAR starting lineup at Talladega: Austin Dillon wins second pole of year
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us