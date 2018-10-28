NASCAR starting lineup at Martinsville: Kyle Busch wins pole
Kyle Busch loves short-track racing and he will start in front for the First Data 500 Sunday. Busch won the pole, his fourth of the year, for Sunday's race at Martinsville Speedway.
This sets him up nicely to get his third win at the track in his last seven races. He hasn't finished outside the top 5 in any of those runs and he finished second there earlier this year.
"We've been good here the last few years which is nice, especially this time of year being able to come out here and have a pole run, so it feels good," Busch told NBCSN after his run.
Kevin Harvick, who sits second in NASCAR's playoff standings behind Busch, finished 13th in qualifying while Chase Elliott will start 21st.
The First Data 500 can be seen at 2:30 p.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN.
NASCAR starting lineup for the First Data 500
1. Kyle Busch
2. Clint Bowyer
3. Denny Hamlin
4. Ryan Blaney
5. Aric Almirola
6. Martin Truex Jr.
7. Kurt Busch
8. Brad Keselowski
9. Daniel Suarez
10. Kyle Larson
11. Joey Logano
12. William Byron
13. Kevin Harvick
14. David Ragan
15. Chris Buescher
16. Alex Bowman
17. AJ Allmendinger
18. Ryan Newman
19. Jamie McMurray
20. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
21. Chase Elliott
22. Michael McDowell
23. Jimmie Johnson
24. Erik Jones
25. Ross Chastain
26. Ty Dillon
27. Matt Kenseth
28. Austin Dillon
29. Matt DiBenedetto
30. Regan Smith
31. Cole Whitt
32. Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr.
33. DJ Kennington
34. JJ Yeley
35. Joey Gase
36. Jeb Burton
37. Timmy Hill
38. Hermie Sadler III
39. Paul Menard
40. Landon Cassill