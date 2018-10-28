NASCAR starting lineup at Martinsville: Kyle Busch wins pole

Kyle Busch loves short-track racing and he will start in front for the First Data 500 Sunday. Busch won the pole, his fourth of the year, for Sunday's race at Martinsville Speedway.

This sets him up nicely to get his third win at the track in his last seven races. He hasn't finished outside the top 5 in any of those runs and he finished second there earlier this year.

"We've been good here the last few years which is nice, especially this time of year being able to come out here and have a pole run, so it feels good," Busch told NBCSN after his run.

Kevin Harvick, who sits second in NASCAR's playoff standings behind Busch, finished 13th in qualifying while Chase Elliott will start 21st.

The First Data 500 can be seen at 2:30 p.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN.

NASCAR starting lineup for the First Data 500

1. Kyle Busch

2. Clint Bowyer

3. Denny Hamlin

4. Ryan Blaney

5. Aric Almirola

6. Martin Truex Jr.

7. Kurt Busch

8. Brad Keselowski

9. Daniel Suarez

10. Kyle Larson

11. Joey Logano

12. William Byron

13. Kevin Harvick

14. David Ragan

15. Chris Buescher

16. Alex Bowman

17. AJ Allmendinger

18. Ryan Newman

19. Jamie McMurray

20. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

21. Chase Elliott

22. Michael McDowell

23. Jimmie Johnson

24. Erik Jones

25. Ross Chastain

26. Ty Dillon

27. Matt Kenseth

28. Austin Dillon

29. Matt DiBenedetto

30. Regan Smith

31. Cole Whitt

32. Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr.

33. DJ Kennington

34. JJ Yeley

35. Joey Gase

36. Jeb Burton

37. Timmy Hill

38. Hermie Sadler III

39. Paul Menard

40. Landon Cassill