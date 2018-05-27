Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    Chinese outsider Wang shocks Venus Williams in Paris

    Venus Williams failed to make it out of the first round for a second consecutive grand slam, losing to Qiang Wang in Paris.

    Omnisport
    NEWS
    News 27 May 2018, 21:28 IST
    43
    VenusWilliamscropped
    A dejected Venus Williams

    Qiang Wang claimed the first big scalp on day one of the French Open with a straight-sets defeat of Venus Williams.

    Wang pulled off a first-round shock on Suzanne-Lenglen Court, beating the ninth seed 6-4 7-5 on a warm Sunday in Paris.

    Williams bowed out in the first round of the Australian Open and experienced the same fate in the second grand slam of the year.

    The seven-time major singles champion, a runner-up at Roland Garros 16 years ago, was broken twice in each set and paid the price for making 35 unforced errors.

    Wang, 85th in the rankings, lost to Williams in the opening round on the clay in the French capital 12 months ago and in the second round at Wimbledon, but gained sweet revenge.

    The unseeded Chinese outsider, who fought back from 3-0 down in the second set, will come up against Petra Martic in round two following a composed performance against the American veteran.

    The Latest: Venus Williams loses in 1st round at French Open
    RELATED STORY
    Venus Williams upstages sister Serena at Indian Wells
    RELATED STORY
    Serena Williams dreading showdown with sister Venus
    RELATED STORY
    French Open 2018: Alexander Zverev, Grigor Dimitrov and...
    RELATED STORY
    Williams sisters given French Open wildcard
    RELATED STORY
    Williams sisters to team up in doubles at French Open
    RELATED STORY
    Serena falls to Venus in battle of the Williams sisters,...
    RELATED STORY
    Ostapenko used to life in the spotlight ahead of French...
    RELATED STORY
    Venus ousts defending champ Konta, Ostapenko joins Kerber...
    RELATED STORY
    Wedding belle Serena Williams sounds French Open alarm...
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...