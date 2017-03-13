Federer eases into Indian Wells third round

Roger Federer barely raised a sweat as he saw off French veteran Stephane Robert 6-2 6-1 at Indian Wells on Sunday.

by Omnisport News 13 Mar 2017, 08:53 IST

Swiss star Roger Federer

It was a complete mismatch as four-time BNP Paribas Open champion Roger Federer powered past Stephane Robert and into the third round.

Former world number one and 18-time grand-slam champion Federer barely raised a sweat as he saw off the French veteran 6-2 6-1 in less than an hour at Indian Wells on Sunday.

Winner of the Australian Open in January, Federer has struggled for fitness since then and he was bundled out of the Dubai Tennis Championships last month, but the Swiss maestro was in complete control in the first meeting between the two players.

Federer - the ninth seed - showed signs of rustiness in his play, firing a couple of forehands into the net, but he was otherwise comfortable in the opening set.

That was a breeze.@rogerfederer cruises past Stephane Robert 6-2 6-1 and is into the #BNPPO17 3R to face American Steve Johnson pic.twitter.com/9uUeQCKTDv — BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 13, 2017

He broke in the fifth game and looked cool, calm and collected as he consolidated his cushion with his trademark backhand and forays to the net on show.

Federer broke again for a 5-2 lead before converting a second set point after just 28 minutes.

Robert looked out his depth as Federer continued where he left off in the second set, despite firing a forehand into the net with an empty court at his mercy.

There was a sense of resignation in the air as Federer wasted little time putting an end to proceedings against the 36-year-old, closing out the contest on Robert's serve, with American Steve Johnson awaiting in the third round.