India have more pressure than us - Mashrafe turns up the heat on Kohli's men

India are strongly fancied to defeat Bangladesh but Mashrafe Mortaza believes that expectation could weigh heavily on Virat Kohli's side.

by Omnisport News 14 Jun 2017, 19:45 IST

Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza

Mashrafe Mortaza believes India will feel the weight of expectation from their one billion countrymen and women when they meet Bangladesh in the ICC Champions Trophy on Thursday.

The neighbours do battle at Edgbaston in the second semi-final - Bangladesh's first at an ICC global event, their place secured thanks in large part to an impressive five-wicket win over New Zealand in their final Group A meeting.

India, meanwhile, have a wealth of experience at the sharp end of tournaments, having lifted the Champions Trophy four years ago with victory over England in the final.

In his media conference on Wednesday, Virat Kohli said there were "no guarantees" over the result despite India's plethora of big-game players, and Mashrafe feels the tag of favourites could hinder the defending champions.

Snaps of Bangladesh team practice at Edgbaston, Birmingham ahead of semi-final clash against India on Thursday. #CT17 pic.twitter.com/vBesQHK7hx — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) June 13, 2017

"We're playing for the first time in our life a semi-final, so that is also a fact, and also if it's pressure, I think India has got more pressure than us because the huge population is there, and people love cricket in India a lot," the Bangladesh skipper said.

"Even Bangladesh, also. Both teams have a lot of expectations. But at the end of the day, it's a cricket game, so whoever plays well, they'll win.

"But both teams will try their best and pressure, I think that if you take it as a semi-final, the pressure will be going very hard, but if you think it's just another match the pressure will come a lot easier.

"I know that on our day we can do anything, to be honest. We are the team that is trying to improve ourselves a lot. We have tried to play at our best in every match.

"We don't know what is going to be the result, but once you can play at your best, you know that you are going to play at your best and things can change."