Big Garcia lead cut in frustrating second round

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10   //    09 Nov 2018, 20:21 IST
SergioGarcia - cropped
Sergio Garcia playing the Nedbank Golf Challenge second round

Sergio Garcia's four-shot lead was cut to just one as he managed only a one-under 71 in the second round of the Nedbank Golf Challenge.

The in-form 2017 Masters champion stormed clear on Thursday as he looked set to dominate in Sun City, but his follow-up performance 24 hours later was less impressive and opened the door to challengers.

Home hopeful Louis Oosthuizen is just one shot back after Garcia dropped bogeys on three of the last six holes to reach 36 holes at nine under, having avoided any at all a day earlier.

A spectacular 18th where the ball circled the hole and rolled back out for a bogey summed up a frustrated round for Garcia.

Meanwhile, Oosthuizen impressed with a five-under 67 that included both a double-bogey and an eagle.

South African compatriot Branden Grace, who won the event last year, is in a seven-way tie for eighth in three under.

Rory McIlroy's week scarcely improved, however, following an even-par 72 with a one-under 71 that keeps him well off the pace ahead of the weekend.

In-form Garcia dazzles in Sun City
Garcia dominant on Day 1 at Nedbank Golf Challenge
Tiger Woods narrowly within Northern Trust projected cut...
Snedeker preserves Wyndham lead
'Vamos!': Garcia firing up Europe at Ryder Cup
Garcia in the mix as weather hits Andalucia Valderrama...
Masters champion Reed heads group of notable players to...
Snedeker follows 59 with 67, takes 2-shot lead at Wyndham
Garcia claims third Andalucia Valderrama Masters title
6 "path-breakers" in Indian sports
