Charles Howell III clings to 1-shot lead at Sea Island

Associated Press
9   //    18 Nov 2018, 03:13 IST
AP Image

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — Charles Howell III had a 2-under 68 for a one-shot lead Saturday in the RSM Classic, along with a reminder that winning for the first time in more than 11 years won't be easy.

With two quick birdies, Howell stretched his lead to five shots.

By the end of the third round, his lead was down to one shot over PGA Tour rookie Cameron Champ and Jason Gore, who each shot 66 and made up ground on the back nine of the Seaside course at Sea Island.

Howell was at 16-under 194 as he tries to end 332 starts on the PGA Tour without winning.

Champ is trying to win for the second time this fall.

Webb Simpson shot a 63 and was only three shots behind.

