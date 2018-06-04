Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
DeChambeau holds on to win Memorial Tournament play-off

After dropping into a play-off, Bryson DeChambeau fought off Kyle Stanley and An Byeong-hun to claim the Memorial Tournament.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 04 Jun 2018, 02:22 IST
16
BrysonDeChambeau-cropped
American golfer Bryson DeChambeau

Bryson DeChambeau kept his nerve at the Memorial Tournament on Sunday as he earned his second PGA Tour victory by winning a two-hole play-off.

DeChambeau, who began the final round with a one-shot lead, bogeyed the 18th to drop into a three-way play-off with Kyle Stanley and An Byeong-hun, the trio all finishing 15 under.

Stanley fell out of contention on the first trip back down the last as he carded a bogey, and when DeChambeau and An played it again it was the former who came out on top.

A birdie three was enough to seal his first win of the year, An unable to match him as he made a par.

 

Having already claimed his first title last year at the John Deere Classic, DeChambeau entered the week with four top-five finishes already this year. He shot a one-under 71 on Sunday after three straight rounds in the 60s.

In regulation, Stanley birdied holes 14 through 17 to get to 16 under, but he too bogeyed the par-four 18th. A double bogey on the par-three 12th also hurt his round.

Patrick Cantlay finished fourth at 14 under, while Peter Uihlein shot a six-under-par 66 to finish fifth at -13.

Justin Rose and 19-year-old sensation Joaquin Niemann finished tied for sixth at 12 under, the latter shooting a one-over 73 on Sunday.

Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas all tied for eighth at 11 under.

Tiger Woods struggled in round four, finishing with an even-par 72 to end up tied for 23rd at nine under. Woods had been 11 under late into his third round, but two late bogeys derailed his momentum.

 

 
