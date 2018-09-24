Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Dustin Johnson regains number one ranking

Omnisport
NEWS
News
23   //    24 Sep 2018, 07:37 IST
Johnson-Dustin-Getty-FTR
Dustin Johnson

Dustin Johnson failed to capture the FedEx Cup title at the Tour Championship, but he did walk away with the number one ranking.

Johnson, who spent most of the year as the world's top-ranked golfer, lost his spot to Justin Rose earlier this month. Johnson had even fallen behind Brooks Koepka.

But on Sunday, Johnson finished third at East Lake, which moved him back to first in the world.

"I felt like I fought hard, but I didn't have my best stuff," Johnson said after his final round.

"But I kind of hung around there. Today I played a lot better, hit a lot of good putts that didn't go in the hole. I definitely played better today. The first two days I just grinded out the scores."

Though Johnson has never won the Tour Championship, he agreed that Tiger Woods ending his five-year winless drought was a big deal.

"He played well, obviously," Johnson said of Woods. "He's played well, he putted well this week. These greens are really good. If you get it rolling in the right direction, it goes in for sure. But yeah, winning here is a big win. It's the 30 guys who are playing the best on Tour this year. It's definitely a good win."

Johnson won three times this year, but did not produce his best in the majors. He finished third at the U.S. Open, but failed to take advantage of a golden opportunity to win.

With Woods officially back, and now ranked 13th in the world, Johnson will have to up his game next season to hold his position.

Omnisport
NEWS
Dustin Johnson reclaims No. 1 ranking with Memphis win
RELATED STORY
Zach Johnson: Dustin comparisons are unfair
RELATED STORY
Johnson hoping to erase East Lake demons
RELATED STORY
New world number one Johnson aims for U.S. Open history
RELATED STORY
Dustin Johnson satisfied after difficult first round
RELATED STORY
Dustin Johnson still confident despite rough round
RELATED STORY
US PGA Championship: Dustin Johnson the man to beat at...
RELATED STORY
Koepka eyeing Johnson in pursuit of FedEx Cup and top...
RELATED STORY
Dustin Johnson reclaims world's top spot with St. Jude win
RELATED STORY
Dustin Johnson tied for lead as Woods, McIlroy struggle...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us