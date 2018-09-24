Dustin Johnson regains number one ranking

Dustin Johnson failed to capture the FedEx Cup title at the Tour Championship, but he did walk away with the number one ranking.

Johnson, who spent most of the year as the world's top-ranked golfer, lost his spot to Justin Rose earlier this month. Johnson had even fallen behind Brooks Koepka.

But on Sunday, Johnson finished third at East Lake, which moved him back to first in the world.

"I felt like I fought hard, but I didn't have my best stuff," Johnson said after his final round.

"But I kind of hung around there. Today I played a lot better, hit a lot of good putts that didn't go in the hole. I definitely played better today. The first two days I just grinded out the scores."

Though Johnson has never won the Tour Championship, he agreed that Tiger Woods ending his five-year winless drought was a big deal.

"He played well, obviously," Johnson said of Woods. "He's played well, he putted well this week. These greens are really good. If you get it rolling in the right direction, it goes in for sure. But yeah, winning here is a big win. It's the 30 guys who are playing the best on Tour this year. It's definitely a good win."

Johnson won three times this year, but did not produce his best in the majors. He finished third at the U.S. Open, but failed to take advantage of a golden opportunity to win.

With Woods officially back, and now ranked 13th in the world, Johnson will have to up his game next season to hold his position.