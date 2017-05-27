Garcia, Rahm in contention at Colonial

A group of four lead the Dean & DeLuca Invitational, but Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm are lurking.

by Omnisport News 27 May 2017, 05:50 IST

Jon Rahm (left) and Sergio Garcia (right)

Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm are in contention at the halfway mark of the Dean & DeLuca Invitational.

The Spaniards sit at five under at Colonial, a shot off the lead, after impressive starts to the PGA Tour event.

Playing together, Garcia carded a four-under 66 on Friday and Rahm shot a 69 to back up his opening-round 66.

The duo are behind Webb Simpson (66), Kevin Kisner (67), Danny Lee (64) and Scott Piercy (66), who are tied for the lead at six under.

"It's been a fun couple of days," Masters champion Garcia told Golf Channel following Friday's round.

"Obviously we get along great and are good friends. For me, it's awesome to have another Spaniard playing well, and doing great like [Rahm] is doing. Anything that helps Spanish golf and Spanish sports is welcome in my house."

Rahm struggled to get anything going Friday, recording one bogey and 15 pars through his first 16 holes.

But he figured things out late with birdies on his last two holes to get within one of the lead.

Alongside Garcia and Rahm in a tie for fifth are Paul Casey (66) and Sean O'Hair (68).

Searching for form, defending champion Jordan Spieth remains in with a chance after a two-under 68 left him in a tie for 11th.