Kang, Hull share lead at KEB Hana Bank Championship

Associated Press
NEWS
News
10   //    13 Oct 2018, 13:06 IST
AP Image

INCHEON, South Korea (AP) — Danielle Kang and Charley Hull shot 4-under 68s on Saturday to share the lead after three rounds of the KEB Hana Bank Championship.

Kang started with two early bogeys but carded her sixth birdie of the day on the par-5 18th to finish at 12-under 204 with Hull, who also birdied the final hole in a bogey-free round at the Sky 72 Ocean Course.

Ariya Jutanugarn was one stroke off the lead after a 69. Local favorite In Gee Chun shot a 66 and was tied for fourth with Minjee Lee (67) and Lydia Ko (68) at 10-under 206.

No. 1-ranked Sung Hyun Park had an erratic round of 71 that included three bogeys and a double bogey and was tied for seventh with Seon Woo Bae, who shot 67.

Brooke Henderson offset a lone bogey with eight birdies for a 65 that left her tied for 10th with four others, including Lexi Thompson (68).

Associated Press
NEWS
