Koepka says winning two U.S. Opens not even in his 'wildest dreams'

After defending his U.S. Open title, Brooks Koepka was thrilled and shocked by his success.

Omnisport NEWS News 18 Jun 2018, 05:29 IST 24 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka was delighted to defend his U.S. Open title, saying it was not something he could have pictured in his wildest dreams.

As recently as Friday, Koepka had no idea he would be lifting his second U.S. Open trophy in as many years.

Koepka, who became just the seventh player to win back-to-back U.S. Opens, was seven over early in his second round, drifting out of contention.

But a spirited charge got him back in the mix, and he proved the best player in the field over the weekend.

"It sounds incredible," Koepka said after his round, on becoming a two-time U.S. Open champion.

"To be honest with you, probably couldn't have dreamed of it in my wildest dreams. I'm at a loss for words right now, but it's really incredible. I mean, I couldn't be happier. We grinded our tail off this week to come back from seven over and do what we did. It was pretty special."

A champion and his



Congrats to Brooks Koepka on another performance to remember! pic.twitter.com/EtyRJf9K7r — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 17, 2018

Koepka entered the final round in a four-way tie for the lead with Daniel Berger, Tony Finau and world number one Dustin Johnson.

But it became Koepka's tournament to lose early after he posted three birdies in his first five holes.

"U.S. Open just takes so much discipline," Koepka said. "You have got to be a great putter and just kind of let things roll off your back. That is something we do pretty well.

"We were able to bounce back very well considering whether it be a bogey, a double and just kind of move on. It's a fun week. I enjoy the test.

"I enjoy being pushed to the limit. Sometimes you feel like you are about to break mentally, but that's what I enjoy. I enjoy hard golf courses. I enjoy playing about the toughest in golf you are ever going to play."

It appeared few words were spoken between friends Koepka and Johnson while playing together, but the 28-year-old said he enjoyed it.

"It was enjoyable playing with him," Koepka said of Johnson. "We didn't really speak too much. He was busy grinding his tail off and I was busy grinding mine. We're extremely close. I love the guy to death. It would have been fun to duel it out with him coming down the end, having to make some putts. It was a fun round. I did enjoy it."