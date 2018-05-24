Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    Rahm enjoys 'traditional golf courses'

    Spanish star Jon Rahm feels at home at Colonial Country Club, ahead of the Fort Worth Invitational.

    Omnisport
    NEWS
    News 24 May 2018, 09:39 IST
    17
    Rahm-USNews-Getty-FTR
    Jon Rahm

    Jon Rahm is a fiery player who wears his emotions on his sleeves, but he prefers a more calm, classic layout while competing on the PGA Tour.

    Rahm, back in the field for this week's Fort Worth Invitational, finished tied for second at the event last year, in his first start at Colonial Country Club.

    "I like traditional golf courses," Rahm said on Wednesday. "You know, everything that says it shouldn't be good for me, in my mind is good for me.

    "Really I grew up next to a golf course very similar to this, tree lined. A lot more trees than this one has. Narrow fairways, but it's not long. After playing there for so long, I got used to just hitting drivers all over the place, right? When I came here and I saw the golf course, I'm like, I'm just going to keep doing the same thing."

    With two top-four finishes, including a win at the Open de Espana, in his last three starts, Rahm is confident in his game as he tries to pick up his third PGA Tour win.

    "[My game] feels really good. I mean, I've been playing good all year, besides The Players," Rahm said. "The Players is such a hard golf course for all of us. Playing good is not enough.

    "It feels really good. I [have] been taking a lot of time off this year getting ready for summer events, and I feel like this could be a good one to hopefully play good and have a chance to win on Sunday and get some positive vibes going for the U.S. Open."

    European Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn recently added four more vice-captains to his staff this week.

    Rahm, a near lock to make the team, said he respected the selections.

    "They're going to be able to help out people like me, right? When you got people like Padraig Harrington and Lee Westwood combined on the Ryder Cup, 10 plus, for sure, right? How many matches they've played, how many up and downs, I mean, they know everything there is to know," Rahm said.

    "You know, there are a lot of people that have a lot of experience and will be able to help us out."

    Claret Jug the ultimate prize for Rahm
    RELATED STORY
    5 best golf courses in the world
    RELATED STORY
    Column: US Open has a new way of presenting old courses
    RELATED STORY
    Jon Rahm trying to be the person who defeats 'Superman'
    RELATED STORY
    Rahm targets fast front nine on Sunday
    RELATED STORY
    Warren and Dunne share lead, Rahm well poised in Madrid
    RELATED STORY
    Dunne moves three clear as Rahm remains in contention
    RELATED STORY
    Dunne's lead clipped as home hopes Elvira and Rahm close in
    RELATED STORY
    Rahm enjoying huge crowds at Phoenix Open
    RELATED STORY
    Pawan Munjal urges corporates to extend support to Indian...
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...