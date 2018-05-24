Rahm enjoys 'traditional golf courses'

Spanish star Jon Rahm feels at home at Colonial Country Club, ahead of the Fort Worth Invitational.

Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm is a fiery player who wears his emotions on his sleeves, but he prefers a more calm, classic layout while competing on the PGA Tour.

Rahm, back in the field for this week's Fort Worth Invitational, finished tied for second at the event last year, in his first start at Colonial Country Club.

"I like traditional golf courses," Rahm said on Wednesday. "You know, everything that says it shouldn't be good for me, in my mind is good for me.

"Really I grew up next to a golf course very similar to this, tree lined. A lot more trees than this one has. Narrow fairways, but it's not long. After playing there for so long, I got used to just hitting drivers all over the place, right? When I came here and I saw the golf course, I'm like, I'm just going to keep doing the same thing."

Golf is a beautiful game.



Welcome to Colonial CC. pic.twitter.com/OK2wtgcKs0 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 22, 2018

With two top-four finishes, including a win at the Open de Espana, in his last three starts, Rahm is confident in his game as he tries to pick up his third PGA Tour win.

"[My game] feels really good. I mean, I've been playing good all year, besides The Players," Rahm said. "The Players is such a hard golf course for all of us. Playing good is not enough.

"It feels really good. I [have] been taking a lot of time off this year getting ready for summer events, and I feel like this could be a good one to hopefully play good and have a chance to win on Sunday and get some positive vibes going for the U.S. Open."

European Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn recently added four more vice-captains to his staff this week.

Rahm, a near lock to make the team, said he respected the selections.

"They're going to be able to help out people like me, right? When you got people like Padraig Harrington and Lee Westwood combined on the Ryder Cup, 10 plus, for sure, right? How many matches they've played, how many up and downs, I mean, they know everything there is to know," Rahm said.

"You know, there are a lot of people that have a lot of experience and will be able to help us out."