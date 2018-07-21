Reed & Rose make early charges on Carnoustie 'moving day'

Patrick Reed hits a bunker shot at The Open

Patrick Reed and Justin Rose were among those to make early strides on 'moving day' at The Open.

Both Masters champion Reed and world number three Rose had struggled on the opening two days at Carnoustie, each making the cut at three over.

But teeing off early with the leaders not due to take to the course until mid-afternoon, Reed and Rose made hay.

Reed made the turn in three-under 33 thanks to a trio of successive birdies from holes five to seven to move back to level par.

Rose also improved to level par as he turned in 34 and then birdied the 10th, though Japan's Yusaku Miyazato was the most impressive of the early starters, going four under through nine to surge to one under overall, level with Chris Wood who made three birdies in five holes.

Things are fascinatingly poised at the top of the leaderboard, Zach Johnson and Kevin Kisner tied for the lead but with Tommy Fleetwood just a shot adrift along with Pat Perez and Xander Schauffele after a stunning second-round 65.

Rory McIlroy is in a quintet of players who will tee off on four under after an impressive scrambling performance on Friday. Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler are both very much in contention at three under.

McIlroy and Fleetwood start their third round at 15:40 and 15:50 (local time) respectively, with Johnson and Kisner teeing off at 16:00.