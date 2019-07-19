Westwood enjoying Open relationship with caddie girlfriend

Lee Westwood is enjoying having his girlfriend on caddie duties after boosting his Open Championship title chances on Friday.

The Englishman has never won a major but his second-round 67 put him firmly in the hunt for the Claret Jug on seven under, with J.B. Holmes the only man in the clubhouse on a lower score.

Westwood has had partner Helen Storey on the bag at Royal Portrush and, despite her lack of golf knowledge, she has been a great help to him.

"Obviously I get on well with Helen," he said. "She doesn't know too much about golf but she knows a lot about the way my mind works.

"She keeps me in a good frame of mind and focusing on the right things at the right time. There's more to the caddying than carrying and getting the wind direction.

"I enjoy doing it all myself. Get the yardage, pull the club, it's all my responsibility, and I'm 100 per cent clear in my mind what I'm doing."

And he revealed some of the perks his other half is enjoying caddying at a headline event.

"She's delighted because they've got their own rakers. She doesn't have to rake the bunkers," he said.

Asked if his opening two rounds had changed his perception of what was possible over the weekend, the 46-year-old was keen to play it cool.

"I haven't got any expectations. I'm just swinging quite well at the moment," he said.

"I've had a couple of weeks of links golf where I played well and made the most of how I played, and this week it's happening.

"It's nice to do it at the Open Championship, it's a big tournament and prestigious tournament and on a great golf course. It's just happened at the right time."