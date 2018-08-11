Woodland feeling safe and comfortable in US PGA pursuit

US PGA Championship leader Gary Woodland

Gary Woodland leads a star-studded field but the US PGA Championship pacesetter is not daunted as he chases a maiden major.

American Woodland held a two-stroke lead when the second round was suspended due to inclement weather in St Louis on Friday.

A three-time PGA Tour champion but without a major title, Woodland carded a six-under-par 66 to be 10 under through 36 holes and ahead of Kevin Kisner (64).

U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka, world number one Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler are all lurking but Woodland is happy with the state of his game at Bellerive Country Club.

"I feel safe because I feel safe where my game is," the 34-year-old said. "I'm not too worried with what anyone else is doing out there.

"The golf course is gettable, I think. If you drive the golf ball in play, the greens were rolling a little bit better today, maybe a little bit quicker. So guys, I think we'll see some putts go in.



"For me, I'm very happy with where I'm at. I'm very comfortable with how I'm driving the golf ball.

"The iron game, the distance control this week has been phenomenal. And when I stand over a golf ball putting as comfortable as I am right now, I'm pretty excited."

"Today I just didn't see putts go in," he added. "It was nice to see one. I made a fairly pretty long one there on eight, my 17th hole. I thought I'd made the one on the last two days in a row. I hit it right in the dead centre, but I hit a lot of good putts.

"I had a couple lip outs, and if I'm starting the ball on line and hitting solid putts, that's the key for me. I'm not too worried, like I said yesterday, about the result as much anymore.



"Focus, when you're not making putts, it seems like that's all you're thinking about is making putts. Right now I'm just trying to hit putts solid, and when I do that, it seems like things are coming together and coming together pretty quickly."

@RickieFowler ends Friday at -7.



He will complete his final 8 holes of the second round on Saturday morning.#PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/ryAxQ3ZNdD — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 10, 2018

Fellow American Fowler was through 10 holes and three shots off the pace before storms rolled through on Friday.

Also seeking a breakthrough major after second-placed finishes at the Masters, U.S. Open and Open Championship, Fowler said: "I feel like we're in a great spot.

"Obviously, it would be nice to keep going after birdieing eight and 10. I feel like we're in a good spot. But the nice thing about the delay and going back out tomorrow morning, we'll get fresh greens. That will be nice for the final eight holes of the second round.

"We'll see how the waves play out and how the scoring is. Obviously, great scoring in the late early wave, and we'll see if we can go take advantage of good conditions in the morning."