Aric Almirola cleared for Cup racing after scary back injury

It was questionable whether Aric Almirola would return this year, but this weekend he will be behind the wheel at New Hampshire.

by Omnisport News 12 Jul 2017, 20:21 IST

Aric Almirola

It was a scary moment in May when Aric Almirola had to be cut out of his car after a three-car collision at Kansas Speedway with Joey Logano and Danica Patrick. Almirola suffered a fracture of his T5 vertebra, and it was questionable whether the 33-year-old would be able to race again this year, or ever again for that matter.

But after obtaining final clearance in front of medical staff at Charlotte Motor Speedway this week, Almirola has been cleared to race in Sunday's Cup race at New Hampshire, the Overton's 301, according to a release from Richard Petty Motorsports.

“Physically, I felt great in the car and had no pain associated with the injury during yesterday’s test,” Almirola said in the release. “I’d like to sincerely thank all of the medical personnel that have helped me through this process, my family, my friends, my team and all the fans that supported me. I’m very grateful to Bubba (Wallace), Regan (Smith) and Billy (Johnson) for all of their efforts subbing for me both on and off the track. I’m excited to get back to racing against all my friends and peers in the Monster Energy Series.”

Almirola will have some work to do to get into the playoffs this year. The No. 43 Ford is 32nd in points and the top 30 get spots in the playoffs.

And according to NASCAR.com he would "also need a waiver from NASCAR since he hasn’t driven in all of this year’s points races."