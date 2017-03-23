Brad Keselowski, Kevin Harvick's crew chiefs suspended, fined for infractions

by Omnisport News 23 Mar 2017, 15:43 IST

Brad Keselowski, Paul Wolfe

NASCAR issued L1-level penalties against the Brad Keselowski's No. 2 car of Team Penske and Kevin Harvick's No. 4 car of Stewart-Haas Racing on Wednesday following failed post-race inspections Sunday's in Phoenix.

Keselowski and Harvick finished fifth and sixth, respectively, in the Camping World 500, but the infractions have resulted in encumbered finishes (no longer may use to break ties) for both teams and a loss of points.

Keselowski's crew chief Paul Wolfe was fined $65,000 and suspended from the next three Cup Series points races, NASCAR announced.

The No. 2 team was assessed with the loss of 35 driver points and 35 owner points.

“We have acknowledged the penalties levied against the No. 2 team following last weekend’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix International Raceway," Team Penske said in a statement. "The race cars returned to the race shop today and we are in the process of evaluating the area in question.

“In the meantime, we have decided Brian Wilson will serve as Brad Keselowski’s crew chief at Auto Club Speedway while we evaluate our approach relative to today’s penalties.”

Harvick's team was docked 10 driver points and 10 owner points for an unapproved track bar slider assembly. His crew chief, Rodney Childers, will be suspended for Sunday's race at Fontana.

Austin Dillon avoided expected penalties after deliberately wrecking Cole Custer under a caution at Phoenix on Saturday during the Xfinity Series race.

NASCAR spoke to Dillon after the race and is expected to follow up this weekend.