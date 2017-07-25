Brad Keselowski signs multiyear extension with Team Penske

Keselowski has registered 22 of his 23 career victories with Penske since joining the team in 2009.

by Omnisport News 25 Jul 2017, 20:38 IST

Brad Keselowski

Brad Keselowski will be a member of Team Penske for the foreseeable future.

The 2012 NASCAR Cup Series champion on Tuesday agreed to an undisclosed multiyear contract extension after crew chief Paul Wolfe negotiated to remain with the organization last month.

"In the time that Brad has driven for Team Penske, he has risen to the top echelon of stars in NASCAR," Roger Penske said in a statement, via the team's website. "Brad and Paul have established a terrific, winning combination and they are both real leaders within our team.

"More than just wins and championships, Brad is an important part our relationship with Ford Performance and his work with the Checkered Flag Foundation shows what kind of person he is away from the track. There is no question he continues to be a great fit for our organization."

While Keselowski has only logged two wins this year, he's optimitic about how the remainder of the season and beyond will pan out.

"Roger and everyone at Team Penske have given me everything we need to win championships at the highest levels of NASCAR," Keselowski said. "As I have said all along, Team Penske is where I want to be and I am thrilled to continue with the organization well into the future. I have a lot of years left in the sport and I truly feel our best years are ahead of us."

Keselowski, 33, has registered 22 of his 23 career victories with Penske since joining the team in 2009. He has an additional 35 career NXS victories and ranks fifth in all-time series wins.

