Dale Earnhardt Jr. on wife's comments: 'I kind of threw her under the bus'

Earnhardt Jr.'s wife, Amy, said earlier this week that the possibility of the popular driver running the 2018 Clash is not worth the risk.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. issued an apology of sorts Saturday to his wife, saying the negative comments she got from some fans earlier this week were “probably my fault for throwing her under the bus like that.”

Earlier this month, after Earnhardt Jr. captured the pole for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup race at Daytona, he pointed out it qualified him for the 2018 Clash, a non-points race that kicks off each season at Daytona. But the popular 42-year-old driver is retiring from full-time competition after this season.

Earnhardt Jr. missed half of last season due to concussion issues, a point his wife, Amy, addressed on Twitter earlier this week saying that his participation in the Clash is "not worth the risk of his health.”

While some fans were not happy with Amy Earnhardt's comments, saying Junior's decision on whether or not to race should be up to him, Earnhardt Jr. defended his wife Saturday in a media session at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“You know, she had to put something out because she felt like she needed to say something,” Earnhardt said. “I put her in that position …

“But, yeah, I kind of threw her under the bus there and probably should have never even mentioned it, but it put her in a tough spot and she felt like she had to voice some sort of a statement about it and I thought she handled it well. For no more characters than she used, I thought she got her point across.”

Nowhere in Earnhardt Jr.'s remarks did he definitively say he would not run the Clash next year, so fans can continue to hold out hope. But the veteran driver admitted he has a spotty history in the event and it's "probably not even worth it."

“If you just look at the past history, at least my history, it’s been feast or famine," Earnhardt Jr. said. "You either usually run really good or you end up tearing it up. It’s just probably not even worth it. But if it’s something she feels strongly about, we have to sit down and I have to hear her out."