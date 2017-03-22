F1 Raceweek: Ricciardo could make history - Australian GP in numbers

Ahead of this weekend's Australian Grand Prix, we take a look at the Opta facts behind Formula One's curtain-raiser.

by Omnisport News 22 Mar 2017, 22:43 IST

Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo.

The 2017 Formula One season is just around the corner, with the opening race taking place in Melbourne this weekend.

With new regulations, no defending champion and a number of driver changes, predicting how the Australian Grand Prix might pan out could be a tricky task.

So here are the best Opta facts on the opening round, which could hold the key to picking a winner at Albert Park.

0 - Since the Australian GP became part of the F1 calendar in 1985 no Australian driver has ever won the race or even finished on the podium.

4 - Last season, Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo finished fourth, equalling the best finish for an Australian driver in their home race (also Mark Webber 2012).

7 - Seven of the last 11 drivers to win the Australian GP went on to win the drivers' championship at the end of that season, including Lewis Hamilton in 2015 and Nico Rosberg in 2016.

5 - If Hamilton wins in Melbourne it will be his fifth race victory in a row, equalling his best winning streak in F1 (five consecutive victories in 2014).

110 - Hamilton has won more points at the Australian GP (110) than any other driver, five more than Fernando Alonso (105).

6 - This year Hamilton (5) could equal Ayrton Senna (6) as the driver with the most pole positions in Australia.

4 - If Mercedes win this race they will equal Ferrari's record (1999-2002) of four consecutive victories in Australia, the best winning run by a team in the history of the race.

5 - No driver has recorded the fastest lap at the Australian GP more often than Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen (five times, the same as Michael Schumacher).

1 - Schumacher (2004) is the only driver in F1 history to record a grand slam (pole position, fastest lap, race win having led for every lap) in Melbourne.

11 - McLaren are the team with the most race wins (11) and pole positions (10) in Australia.

2 - Only the UK, Germany, Brazil and Finland have had more world champions than Australia (two, Jack Brabham and Alan Jones).