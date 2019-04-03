×
Ferrari garage 'felt like home' for Mick Schumacher in Bahrain

News
5   //    03 Apr 2019, 03:30 IST
MickSchumachercropped
Formula 2 driver Mick Schumacher

Mick Schumacher said it felt "like home" in the Ferrari garage after he impressed in his Formula One testing debut on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old, son of F1 legend Michael, clocked the second-fastest time in his first drive in an F1 car in Bahrain.

Only Max Verstappen was quicker than Schumacher, who completed 56 laps in the SF90 and will return to get behind the wheel of an Alfa Romeo on Wednesday.

Schumacher lapped up his F1 bow, which was made easier by seeing so many familiar faces that he has known from his father's hugely successful time with the Scuderia.

"I really enjoyed today. It felt like home in the garage from the very first moment with a lot of people that know me since I was very young." said the German, who made his Formula 2 debut last weekend. 

"The SF90 is incredible because of the power it has, but it is also smooth to drive, and that's why I enjoyed myself so much. I was impressed by the braking power an F1 car has.

"It seemed to me you could brake later and later and the car would have made the turn anyway. I would like to say thank you Ferrari for this incredible opportunity and I'm looking forward to testing the Alfa Romeo tomorrow."

