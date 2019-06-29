Verstappen's Red Bull clause won't lead to Ferrari move

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen will not be lining up on the Formula One grid for Ferrari next season if he decides to leave Red Bull, the Scuderia's team principle Mattia Binotto has insisted.

Reports this week surfaced suggesting Verstappen has a performance clause inserted into his contract, which will allow him to hold talks with other teams if he fails to win a race by the Hungarian Grand Prix at the start of August.

Verstappen's manager Raymond Vermeulen revealed there is a clause in his deal during an interview with Dutch website Formule 1, without offering specifics of the terms.

"We confirm that there is a performance clause in the contract," he said.

"But we will not make any further statements about its content. Red Bull and Verstappen know exactly what the agreements entail."

However, it is runaway constructors' leaders Mercedes who have been heavily tipped with a move for Verstappen, particularly given the uncertainty over the future of Valtteri Bottas.

Bottas and Mercedes have reportedly yet to begin talks over his status for 2020, fuelling speculation of a mouth-watering line-up of Verstappen and world champion Lewis Hamilton at the Silver Arrows.

Binotto ruled out Ferrari making a move, stating the team are more than happy with the line-up of Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: "No [we will not speak to Verstappen], certainly not.

"We have got two drivers, we have got contracts in place, we are very happy.

"Next season our line-up is fixed and there are no reasons why we should change. Things are going well in that respect."