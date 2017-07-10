Vettel's Ferrari future up to him - Marchionne

Valtteri Bottas was cleared of starting prematurely at the Red Bull Ring, but Sebastian Vettel was "pretty sure" he started too early.

by Omnisport News 10 Jul 2017, 14:37 IST

Sebastian Vettel with Ferrari boss Sergio Marchionne

Sebastian Vettel's future is entirely in his hands and the German need only put pen to paper to remain at Ferrari, team chairman Sergio Marchionne has said.

Vettel is out of contract at the end of the season and talks over fresh terms are on hold as he focuses on his battle for the world championship.

Marchionne stated in no uncertain terms that Ferrari are keen to retain Vettel, who has been linked with a move to fellow powerhouses Mercedes.

Speaking to reporters before Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix, he said: "I made it very clear that if he wants to stay then we'll just renew.

"It's up to him."

Vettel finished second behind Valtteri Bottas in Austria, but had the consolation of extending his gap at the top of the drivers' standings over Lewis Hamilton to 20 points.

Ferrari still trail Mercedes by 33 points in the constructors' championship, but Marchionne feels there is plenty to be happy about at this stage of the season.

"It was very close. We are there and our German friends know it," he said after the race.

"They can feel us breathing down their necks but we will cut this little gap. I am much happier than I was in the past. The boys know we have started the job and we must carry it through to the end."