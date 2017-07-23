Watch: Justin Allgaier hits crewman in disastrous Xfinity race pit stop

Allgaier's jackman Kyle Tudor managed to leap onto the hood of the car to avoid being seriously injured.

by Omnisport News 23 Jul 2017, 22:46 IST

Justin Allgaier

Justin Allgaier dodged a bullet despite failing to dodge his own crewmen.

During Saturday's Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis, the JR Motorsports driver struck several members of his crew amid a disastrous first pit stop.

"I took out some of my guys," Allgaier said. "As a driver, that's the last thing you want to happen."

Allgaier's jackman Kyle Tudor managed to leap onto the hood of the car to avoid being seriously injured and missed only one pit stop while being treated for minor scrapes. Completely aware that he was headed right for Tudor, Allgaier said he just couldn't maneuver around him.

During the first caution, @J_Allgaier was involved in an incident on pit road, when he hit his jackman with his car. #NASCARonNBCSN pic.twitter.com/kAlgzFAfYt — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 22, 2017

"I was already on the brakes, and the car behind me was still pushing me," Allgaier said. "My jackman, unfortunately, was out there, and if I had tried to steer right, I would have ended up taking him out completely. Anybody who says these guys aren't incredible athletes, that right there is a testament."

Allgaier's pit problems continued when he later overshot his stop and left before his right front wheel was properly tightened. The potential infraction could have resulted in a four-race suspension for his crew chief, tire changer and tire carrier.

"I was going to try to drive around, and the rule is the tire can't come off, and [we] wanted to make sure that it didn't come off," Allgaier said. "We probably could have made it, but on the flip side, if I do keep driving and the wheel comes off, then what? It's not good for anybody."

Tudor is expected to jack Jimmie Johnson's car Sunday at Indianapolis after being evaluated and cleared by medics.