Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

In-form Kvitova defends Birmingham title

There is no stopping Petra Kvitova in 2018 after she defended her title at the Birmingham Classic on Sunday.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 24 Jun 2018, 21:07 IST
18
PetraKvitova - cropped
Petra Kvitova roars in celebration

Petra Kvitova will be well fancied to add to her two Wimbledon titles after successfully defending her Birmingham Classic crown on Sunday.

Kvitova's preparations for the grass-court grand slam could have taken a blow after Magdalena Rybarikova claimed the opening set of the final, but the Czech came charging back to win 4-6 6-1 6-2.

The world number eight now leads the WTA in wins (37) and titles (five) this year, but she was initially troubled by Rybarikova, who threatened an upset after taking the first set.

Kvitova recovered her poise, though, and can continue to build towards Wimbledon full of confidence after another successful week.

There was little sign early on of the procession this would become for Kvitova, as the pair traded breaks before she lost another and then struggled to make up ground in the first set.

An opportunity belatedly arrived, but Kvitova could not take it and Rybarikova sealed the opener when she forced her opponent into the net later in the same game.

But the Slovakian was no match for Kvitova from that point onwards. The fourth seed consistently punishing Rybarikova with her returns to soar into a 3-0 second-set lead.

A double fault from Rybarikova led to another break and her continual errors ensured the match was swiftly levelled.

The theme continued into the start of the third and the match was all but over after a second break as Rybarikova sent the ball long, allowing Kvitova to cruise through the closing stages.

Eastbourne is up next for Kvitova, although she appeared less than enthused by Sunday's plans in Birmingham.

"I'm not sure how we will celebrate," she said. "I think we'll go for dinner and the guys will watch football tonight - like every other night!"

Kvitova lines up Buzarnescu meeting in Birmingham semis
RELATED STORY
Kvitova takes WTA lead for wins by easing into Birmingham...
RELATED STORY
Muguruza loses in Birmingham 2nd round, Kvitova advances
RELATED STORY
Muguruza and Kvitova cruise through in Birmingham
RELATED STORY
Wimbledon champion Muguruza confident despite Birmingham...
RELATED STORY
Pliskova's Wimbledon hopes are grassed again at Birmingham
RELATED STORY
Kvitova claims maiden Prague Open title
RELATED STORY
Kvitova continues glittering 2018 with second consecutive...
RELATED STORY
Kvitova outlasts Bertens for 3rd Madrid Open title
RELATED STORY
Sharapova and Keys withdraw from Birmingham Classic
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us