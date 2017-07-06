Murray wary of 'always dangerous' Fognini

"He's a shot maker." Andy Murray knows what third-round Wimbledon opponent Fabio Fognini is capable of.

by Omnisport News 06 Jul 2017, 05:26 IST

Andy Murray is wary of the "always dangerous" Fabio Fognini ahead of their third-round clash at Wimbledon.

World number one Murray advanced with a straightforward 6-3 6-2 6-2 win over German Dustin Brown on Wednesday.

Awaiting him is Fognini, who won their most recent meeting in Rome earlier this year and has three victories from six matches between the pair.

The Italian has never been beyond the third round in London, but Murray knows what the 30-year-old is capable of.

"I think he's always dangerous. He's a shot maker and he's very solid off his forehand and backhand side, but he can also hit winners from both sides," he said.

"A lot of guys maybe have a big forehand and are maybe more consistent on the opposite wing. Whereas Fabio can hit winners off both sides. He has good hands up at the net.

"I don't think I have ever played against him on grass. He moves extremely well on the other surfaces.

"I don't know how well he moves on the grass. I haven't played him on it. But he certainly can play well."

Murray is one of four Brits through to the third round, leading to hopes he may add to his 2013 and 2016 titles to go with a winner on the women's side, possibly Johanna Konta.

While the three-time grand slam champion said it was unlikely, he acknowledged the excitement around its potential.

"I have never thought about that, but obviously it's not impossible for that to happen," Murray said.

"It would be amazing if that was the case. I still say it's unlikely, but it's possible. Jo has played extremely well the last 18 months. She's certainly good enough to win the tournament here. She got through a great match today.

"I believe that I can have a good run here. I can win, for sure. It's going to be extremely difficult, but it's possible.

"That's obviously exciting for any tennis fans in the country to have players going deep on both the women's and the men's draw at slams.

"That's really exciting."