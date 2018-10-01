Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Wozniacki back on track in Beijing

Omnisport
NEWS
News
21   //    01 Oct 2018, 20:50 IST
CarolineWozniacki - cropped
Caroline Wozniacki celebrates in Beijing

Caroline Wozniacki appeared to return to form at the China Open as she defeated a top-60 player for the first time since triumphing at Eastbourne.

The world number two has endured a torrid run of late, but she enjoyed an opening victory on Monday, with Garbine Muguruza and Naomi Osaka also among the big names to triumph.

Julia Goerges benefited from Lesia Tsurenko's retirement, while a knee injury to Madison Keys granted Anastasija Sevastova a walkover.

Seventh seed Karolina Pliskova progressed as she defeated Sam Stosur in straight sets.

WOZNIACKI WINNING AGAIN

Danish star Wozniacki appeared to be in top form heading into Wimbledon after defeating Angelique Kerber en route to victory at Eastbourne, but she could only reach the second round at the All England Club and crashed out at the same stage at the US Open.

Results outside of the majors have been no better, recording only rare victories against lower-ranked players, and so a routine win over Belinda Bencic may well mean more than it perhaps should.

Wozniacki was dominant in Beijing, defeating a player she has struggled against previously 6-2 6-3 in 81 minutes.

MUGURUZA THROUGH, MERTENS OUT

Former China champion Muguruza had, like Wozniacki, been enduring a tough time before finding form in Wuhan last week, with a 6-0 6-4 defeat of Ekaterina Makarova providing a further boost here.

Not every seed in action enjoyed themselves on Monday, though, as Elise Mertens exited.

Home hopeful Zhang Shuai profited from a rollercoaster match, knocking out the Belgian 6-1 3-6 6-3 to book her place in the next round.

OSAKA UP AND RUNNING

US Open champion Osaka withdrew from the Wuhan Open last week due to illness, but she had enough to come through her opening match in China.

The Japanese did not quite reach top form but saw off Zarina Diyas 6-4 6-3 to set up a clash with Danielle Collins.

Osaka took some time to forge the break in the first set, before kicking on in the second and securing a big lead, eventually triumphing at the end of an entertaining rally after Diyas threatened to fight back.

Omnisport
NEWS
Wuhan Open: Wozniacki rallies to straight sets win 
RELATED STORY
Wuhan Open: Monica Puig celebrates her birthday with...
RELATED STORY
Wozniacki stunned by Sabalenka on return
RELATED STORY
Wimbledon 2018: Makarova upsets Wozniacki in thrilling...
RELATED STORY
Rogers Cup: Aryna Sabalenka earns a massive upset win...
RELATED STORY
Wimbledon: Wozniacki wins comfortably in opening round...
RELATED STORY
5 Women Tennis players with the Highest Career Prize...
RELATED STORY
Injured Wozniacki withdraws in Washington
RELATED STORY
No. 2 Wozniacki follows No. 1 Halep on way out at US Open
RELATED STORY
Wozniacki beats Sabalenka for 2nd Eastbourne title
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us