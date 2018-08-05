Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Angels star Trout out 4th straight game with sore wrist

Associated Press
NEWS
News
9   //    05 Aug 2018, 19:59 IST
AP Image

CLEVELAND (AP) — Los Angeles Angels All-Star outfielder Mike Trout is missing his fourth straight game with a nagging right wrist injury.

Trout hasn't played since injuring his wrist while sliding on a steal attempt Wednesday in Tampa. The 26-year-old said Saturday night that he still has soreness in his wrist when he swings and throws.

After he was evaluated Sunday, manager Mike Scioscia chose to keep him out of the series finale against the Indians.

The Angels open a three-game series Monday in Detroit.

Trout had expected to be back earlier, but his wrist has not responded to treatment as hoped. X-rays and an MRI revealed inflammation. Trout said following Saturday's game that it's been "frustrating. You don't want to be sitting on the bench watching your team out there."

Eric Young Jr. again replaced Trout in center field for Sunday's game.

Trout is batting .309 with 30 home runs in 109 games.

