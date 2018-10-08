×
Incident involving Twins' Sano under investigation in DR

08 Oct 2018
SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Minnesota Twins player Miguel Sano was under investigation Monday in the Dominican Republic after the third baseman was involved in a traffic incident that injured a police officer.

Police said in a statement that Sano was released from custody after striking the officer with his car, leaving him with a broken leg outside a nightclub in San Pedro de Macoris early Sunday. They said officer Argenis Emilio Gillandeux was working outside the club Riversay when he was hit. Authorities said Sano was not carrying any identification and that his car was not registered.

A Twins spokesman said the ballclub is aware of the situation involving Sano and is still gathering facts.

The 25-year-old Sano is a native of the Dominican Republic, where he lives when he is not playing.

Sano is coming off a shortened season after injuring his surgically repaired left leg. He batted .199 in 71 games with 13 home runs, 53 hits and 115 strikeouts for the Twins.

