×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Japan beats MLB All-Stars 12-6 to take 2-0 series lead

Associated Press
NEWS
News
6   //    10 Nov 2018, 19:39 IST
AP Image

TOKYO (AP) — Yuki Yanagita homered and drove in four runs Saturday to lead Japan to a 12-6 win over the MLB All-Stars and a 2-0 lead in the six-game exhibition series.

Yanagita, who hit a game-ending two-run homer in Friday's 7-6 win, singled in a run in the first inning at Tokyo Dome and hit a two-run homer in the third to give his team a 5-0 lead.

Yanagita singled in another run in the fifth when Japan scored four more runs to take a commanding 9-0 lead.

Enrique Hernandez and Kevin Pillar drove in runs in the seventh and J. T. Realmuto hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning.

Japan starter Naoyuki Uwasawa picked up the win after striking out seven and giving up one run on four hits over five innings.

MLB starter Erasmo Ramirez took the loss, giving up five runs on six hits over three innings.

The series continues Sunday with another game in Tokyo, followed by one game in Hiroshima on Tuesday and two games in Nagoya on Wednesday and Thursday.

Topics you might be interested in:
Major League Baseball
Associated Press
NEWS
Mattingly, Molina set to lead MLB All-Star tour of Japan
RELATED STORY
Yanagita's HR off Yates lift Japan over MLB in tour opener
RELATED STORY
MLB All-Stars beat Japan's Giants ahead of exhibition tour
RELATED STORY
Top 10 MLB Teams Entering Week 20
RELATED STORY
AP source: Indians complain to MLB about Astros filming
RELATED STORY
Predicting the division champions and wild-card teams in...
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Red Sox take commanding 3-1 Series lead over LA
RELATED STORY
Marlins catcher Realmuto not distracted by trade rumors
RELATED STORY
No MLB rule changes likely until eve of spring training
RELATED STORY
MLB says Astros doing surveillance, not spying in dugouts
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us