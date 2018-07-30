Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

New look serves J.A. Happ well in first appearance with Yankees

Omnisport
NEWS
News
5   //    30 Jul 2018, 04:50 IST
J.A. Happ
J.A. Happ

All-Star J.A. Happ impressed on his debut for the New York Yankees, who defeated the Kansas City Royals 6-3.

Just 24 hours after Happ penned an emotional farewell to the Toronto Blue Jays, the 35-year-old pitcher donned the New York pinstripes and did not disappoint in MLB action on Sunday.

Happ spent six innings toeing the rubber and allowed only three hits and a run in the Yankees' win over the Royals.

With the new look, Happ also earned a new emoji from New York's Didi Gregorius. The on-target right-hander aptly was given the target symbol. 

"For him to go out there and give us a strong outing like he did, I'm sure he feels really good about that," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. "It goes a long way to helping get him settled in because he's going to be important for us."

Happ was acquired by New York on Thursday in exchange for both Brandon Drury and Billy McKinney, and is still getting used to his new digs.

"It was kind of weird looking down and seeing the pinstripes on me," Happ said. "But I'm happy to get used to it."

Happ has pitched for the Philadelphia Phillies, Houston Astros, Pittsburgh Pirates and Seattle Mariners but felt some relief after finding a new home in New York.

"It was excitement and it was relief," he said earlier in the week. "I think there was some anxiety leading up to the deadline, of course. I thought that I might go somewhere, I just didn't know where. But what a great place. I'm looking forward to it. I like to compete and I think there is probably no better stage to do that."

Omnisport
NEWS
Yankees sign Happ from Blue Jays
RELATED STORY
JA Happ dominant in winning Yankees debut, 6-3 over Royals
RELATED STORY
Yankees acquire JA Happ from Blue Jays to bolster rotation
RELATED STORY
Yankees rally late, beat Royals 5-4 to split doubleheader
RELATED STORY
Yanks' Judge on fractured wrist: "Could've been a lot worse'
RELATED STORY
Yankees win Subway Series opener as Mets' woes continue
RELATED STORY
Cardinals top Cubs after six-run first inning
RELATED STORY
Smoak hits three-run HR as Blue Jays beat Yankees 6-2
RELATED STORY
Yankees open Subway Series with 4-1 win over Mets
RELATED STORY
Happ reaches 3 times, allows 2 runners as Jays thump Mets
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us